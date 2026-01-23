New Fiat Strada: a potential game changer for the brand

The future Fiat Strada plays a key role in the brand’s development plans for the coming years. Fiat’s CEO, Olivier François, has confirmed that the compact pickup will undergo a major evolution compared to the current model. The next generation, like the upcoming Fastback, will no longer focus solely on South American markets but will adopt a global strategy, with a debut also planned for Europe.

Fiat Strada set for major evolution with global launch planned

The new direction of the Fiat Strada fits into the broader Panda-based strategy launched with the Grande Panda and set to expand rapidly in the next few years. After the arrival of the Fastback and the Grizzly, both expected in 2026, Fiat plans to introduce a pickup version alongside a Pandina and a light commercial variant. The new Strada could debut as early as 2027, although the final timing will depend on the guidelines that Antonio Filosa will outline in Stellantis’ next industrial plan.

While Fiat has yet to release official details, designer Kleber Silva has imagined what the new model could look like through a digital render inspired by the brand’s latest designs. He used the upcoming Fastback as a starting point, borrowing its proportions and styling language and adapting them to a pickup body.

The front end clearly recalls the Grande Panda, with headlights and lines that follow Fiat’s new design direction. This approach makes sense, as the brand has already confirmed its intention to maintain a strong family identity across all models based on the Smart Car platform, including the future Strada. At the rear, the integrated cargo bed stands out, along with LED taillights that echo the visual signature of the Panda range.

If the production version stays close to this interpretation, the new Fiat Strada could carve out a solid position in the European market as well, thanks to its modern styling and a practical formula that remains largely absent in this segment today.