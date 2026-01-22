Fiat reveals the name of the Grande Panda for South America

The Fiat Grande Panda was conceived as a global model and will not be limited to the European market. In addition to Europe and North Africa, the new model will also arrive in South America, where the brand is celebrating 50 years of industrial presence in Brazil this year, one of Fiat’s most important markets worldwide.

With this anniversary approaching, new details have emerged about the future of the Grande Panda in South America. The model will not use the same name it will carry in Europe. This decision comes as little surprise, since the “Panda” name has never built a strong commercial history in that region. Fiat CEO Olivier François confirmed this directly in an interview with the French press.

Fiat Grande Panda to be sold as Argo in South America

According to François, the Grande Panda will be produced in Brazil and sold under the name Fiat Argo. The choice makes strategic sense, as the current Argo ranks among Fiat’s best-selling models in the Brazilian market. In the past, rumors had also mentioned a possible return of the Uno name, but Fiat ultimately chose to rely on a well-established and familiar badge.

The new Argo will play a central role in Fiat’s 50th anniversary celebrations in Brazil and will make its official debut in 2026, with a presentation expected in July. Until now, the manufacturer had only confirmed the arrival of a new sedan and a broader renewal plan that includes one new model per year through 2030. The new Argo fits perfectly into that strategy.

From a technical standpoint, according to information published by Autos Segredos, the model will offer two main powertrain options. Entry-level versions will use the proven naturally aspirated 1.0-liter Firefly engine paired with a manual transmission. Higher trims will feature the more advanced 1.0 Turbo Flex 200 Hybrid engine, coupled with a CVT gearbox. The Firefly unit delivers up to 75 horsepower when running on ethanol, while the mild-hybrid turbo option provides stronger performance with improved efficiency.

More equipped versions will also benefit from the mild-hybrid system already used across other Stellantis models, combining electric assistance with a simulated seven-speed automatic transmission. Production will take place in Brazil on the same platform used by the European Grande Panda, with similar dimensions and a trunk capacity of around 412 liters.

Styling will closely follow the European model, with some visual adjustments tailored to the South American market. The interior will also mirror the European layout, enhanced by market-specific features and a comprehensive safety package that includes six airbags and standard driver-assistance systems. At the same time, the current Fiat Argo will remain in the lineup in its Urban version, gradually accompanying the transition to the new generation.