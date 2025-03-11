New Fiat Punto: here’s what it could look like for the South American market

The Fiat Punto might make a comeback in the future, despite CEO Olivier Francois having previously rejected the project. However, in a recent interview, he stated that he had left a door open for this iconic model. Since then, there have been various interpretations by digital creators, who have imagined it both in a “standard” version and an extremely sporty one. But there’s also the possibility that it could become a B-SUV, as happened with the Grande Panda, to follow the current market trend.

Will the new Fiat Punto become a B-SUV? Here’s what it might look like

Designer Kleber Silva has created a render imagining a future Fiat Punto as a B-SUV. The model features elements from the classic Punto, the Alfa Romeo Junior, and Maseratis, giving life to a completely new model. But what powertrains might it have? According to the designer, under the hood it could house the 1.2-liter MHEV engine in versions with 100 or 136 horsepower.

It’s certainly an interesting design, but it’s also unlikely to reach the market. Despite the current market trend favoring crossovers and SUVs, a similar model might be excessive, considering that Fiat already has two compact SUVs in its lineup: the 600 and the Grande Panda, both available in hybrid and electric versions. This way, they would risk cannibalizing sales of the other two models.

Consequently, if this model were to return, it might do so as a B-Hatch or as a C-Segment vehicle. However, there’s also the possibility that this model could accompany the Grande Panda in the South American market. If it ever materializes, it would arrive only after 2027, following the debut of the Giga Panda, expected for 2025, and the Fastback in 2026. There has also been talk of a possible new Multipla for 2027, but there are no official confirmations at the moment. We’re certain that a new Fiat Punto would definitely please enthusiasts but, for now, we must make do with digital interpretations.