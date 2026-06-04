New Fiat Pulse spotted in Brazil with larger and more mature design

The new Fiat Pulse has started to appear in Brazil, although still under heavy camouflage. Spy photos caught the model during testing on the internal track at Stellantis’ Betim complex, in the state of Minas Gerais, just as Fiat prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in the South American country. The project, known internally as Project F2U, could represent an important step in the Italian brand’s strategy in Brazil. The photos published by Marlos Ney Vidal of Autos Segredos show an SUV that looks larger, more mature and more refined than the Pulse currently on sale.

New Fiat Pulse begins testing in Brazil as a larger and more ambitious SUV

The new Pulse should use a technical base shared with other Stellantis models, especially the Citroën Aircross and Citroën Basalt. Some details seem to support this direction, starting with the door mirrors already seen on other group models, as well as the shape of the A-pillar and doors. The side profile recalls the two Citroën models, although the rear overhang looks shorter than that of the seven-seat Double Chevron SUV. This detail suggests a compact and well-proportioned body, while still placing the new Pulse above the current model in size.

The new Fiat Pulse should grow significantly compared with today’s version. The most credible hypothesis points to dimensions close to the Peugeot 2008, which measures 4,309 mm in length, 1,776 mm in width and has a 2,612 mm wheelbase. The current Pulse measures around 4,095 mm in length and has a 2,532 mm wheelbase, so the dimensional leap would prove substantial. It would allow Fiat to offer more interior space, greater load capacity and a stronger road presence.

In terms of design, early indications suggest that the Brazil-bound new Pulse could take inspiration from the new Fiat Grizzly, adopting squarer lines, more robust proportions and contemporary details. Reports also mention “pixelated” elements, although with a less extreme approach than the future Argo. Fiat appears to be aiming for a higher positioning for the model, creating greater distance from Citroën, which currently occupies a more accessible area within the group.

The cabin should also move up a level. Expected equipment includes an electronic parking brake, seats with separate headrests, fabric-covered door panels and a more complete technology package. Fiat seems to want a more competitive product in the compact SUV segment, where Brazilian customers now pay increasing attention to perceived quality, comfort and onboard technology, in addition to price and practicality.

Under the bonnet, the new Pulse should keep the 1.0 T200 mild-hybrid engine, already used by the current Pulse and by Peugeot models such as the 208 and 2008. However, Fiat could revise output downwards, with figures close to 116 hp instead of the current 130/125 hp, in line with what is also expected for the future Jeep Avenger destined for the region.