Fiat Panda 2024: the new special Pandina version unveiled

On February 29, 1980, the launch of the Fiat Panda marked a pivotal moment in the brand’s history, with sales exceeding 8 million units. Coinciding with the model’s forty-fourth anniversary, Fiat unveiled the new version of its iconic city car, focusing on modernization, technology, and safety. Scheduled to hit the market by summer, this update will retain the Panda name, despite recent speculation. The Pandina model is based on the Cross configuration, introducing several new features that will be available as standard or optional on other versions. In July, the New Fiat Panda will be presented, featuring an electric version as well.

Aesthetically, the Pandina version will be available in the new Giallo Positano color, alongside existing hues such as Bianco Gelato, Nero Cinema, Rosso Passione, and Blu Italia, not to mention the two-tone combinations with a contrasting black roof. The special Cross version features the Pandina name on the rear windows and specific door trim. The update focuses mainly on minor aspects rather than a full aesthetic restyling.

The Fiat Panda now boasts cutting-edge technological equipment. The cabin features a new 7-inch digital instrument panel, offering three different graphic modes. The package also includes a modern infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, compatible with DAB Radio, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The steering wheel has also been updated. The interior design is enhanced with a white dashboard and new seats embossed with the “Pandina” monogram and logo, highlighted by double yellow stitching, white details, and a sustainable, traceable Seaqual fabric derived from marine waste.

In terms of safety, the Pandina includes a range of ADAS systems, such as emergency braking, lane keeping, fatigue detection, and road sign recognition. The package is completed with rear parking sensors, Cruise Control active from 30 km/h, and automatic high beams. These updates ensure that Fiat’s city car meets stringent European safety regulations. The model will continue with the optimized 70 HP 1.0 mild hybrid engine.

In outlining the Panda’s future, Fiat has postponed the end of production at Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy, to 2027. The 20% increase in production reflects strong demand. Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT, praised the Pandina as a tribute to the affection Italians hold for the Panda, reiterating the commitment to production at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant until 2027 and highlighting the investments that have made the Panda technologically advanced and safe, confirming its market-leading status in Italy and Europe in the A segment, also thanks to its uniqueness as a hybrid in the Group’s portfolio.