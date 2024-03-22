New Fiat Panda: the city car that fears no rival

July 11, 2024 will be a date to mark on the calendar: the new Fiat Panda is preparing for its debut, ready to conquer the market and reconfirm itself as “the queen of affordable cars.” But the competition is quite fierce, with its European and Chinese electric rivals on its side, pawing at it to vie for supremacy.

Renault and Volkswagen’s future competitor is branded Stellantis

The challenge begins: Stellantis is poised to defeat Volkswagen and Renault. In fact, with its workhorse-the new Fiat Panda-Stellantis is ready to give battle in the citycar segment, aiming to win over customers targeting models such as the Renault Twingo and Volkswagen ID.1. Will the new Panda best play its cards of affordability, versatility and reliability?

The real hot front is in the East: low-cost Chinese electric cars-with prices from 20,000 euros and below-are ready to invade the market.

What will Fiat’s electric city car that fears no rival look like?

Fiat’s new weapon is based on a Smart Car platform from Stellantis. Its autonomic will be 320 km and a starting price of about 23,000 euros. This will be like the Citroen e-C3’s twin.

Developing over a length of about 4 meters, the new Fiat Panda is proposed as a compact crossover with minimalist styling.

From city car to crossover, the new Fiat Panda will be more than just an electric car. In fact, its development will start from there, giving birth to a new segment. In fact, from this platform will also be born the new Fiat Multipla, ready to challenge Dacia Duster and Dacia Bigster. The latter will not be seen in electric-only versions but probably hybrids as well.

In short, we just have to wait for the duel and we will find out if Fiat’s recipe will be the right one to give European and Chinese rivals a run for their money.