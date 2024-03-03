New Fiat Multipla: growing anticipation for the New ‘Giga-Panda’

The new Fiat Multipla will hit the market by the end of 2025, marking the second model in the new “Panda family” lineup, which will kick off with the launch of the new Fiat Panda in July 2024. This vehicle will be a larger version of the Panda, also referred to as Giga-Panda, as hinted by Fiat in a recent press release showcasing concepts that preview the future innovations from the automaker.

The New Fiat Multipla will be a spacious SUV designed for families

The new Fiat Multipla, whose name is yet to be officially confirmed, will present itself as a spacious family SUV. Aligning with Fiat’s stance as a leader in accessible, innovative, and sustainable mobility, this vehicle will emphasize the brand’s focus on catering to family transportation needs. Designed to meet the demands of the most discerning customers in terms of safety, versatility, and design, it will offer spaciousness and durability to families worldwide. Rumors also suggest it might come in a 7-seater version, a feature expected to be shared with the future Citroen C3 Aircross.

Regarding the new Fiat Multipla, here we share images of the concept expected to inspire the production model. Naturally, the version set to debut by the end of 2025 will be less extreme than this, but it is anticipated to retain the squared lines and dimensions. As evident, it will be a larger and more spacious version of the new Fiat Panda, set to debut on July 11, 2024.

In the coming months, more details about the new Fiat Multipla will emerge, and we will finally learn whether this will indeed be its name or if Fiat will opt for a different designation. Recent statements from Fiat CEO Olivier Francois suggest the Multipla name will be retained.