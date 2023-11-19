New Fiat Panda: how it beats Renault Twingo and Volkswagen ID.1 competition

The new Fiat Panda will be the next big innovation from the brand. Its official debut is just over six months away, but we are confident that the first images of this highly anticipated vehicle will leak in the first quarter of 2024. The official unveiling is scheduled for July 11, 2024. At that point, we will have a clearer idea of what this car, set to disrupt the European car market upon arrival, will look like. Competitors are already gearing up for its arrival, as evidenced by the recent announcement from the CEO of Volkswagen that their company will launch a new electric model named Volkswagen ID.1 in the coming years, costing less than 20,000 euros.

New Fiat Panda: here’s how to compete with and defeat rivals like the new Renault Twingo and Volkswagen ID.1

Renault also revealed the concept car for the new Renault Twingo. Will be an electric vehicle with a starting price below 20,000 euros and a retro style reminiscent of the successful 1990s car that Renault marketed under the same name. However, Fiat is undeterred and knows it has an advantage over its rivals, as this car will hit the market in just over six months.

It’s worth noting that the new Fiat Panda will be built on the Smart Car platform, the same as the Citroen E-C3. The vehicle will take the form of a compact crossover with a length expected to reach 4 meters. The car will feature square shapes inspired by the Fiat Centoventi concept car, which the Italian automaker first showcased in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show. Despite its modern design, the car will not forget its roots. In recent weeks, the CEO of the Turin-based automaker, Olivier Francois, confirmed that the car will emphasize simplicity and harken back to the first generation of the Fiat Panda, which was marketed in the early ’80s.

It will be a straightforward vehicle with all the essential features but without too many luxuries or unnecessary technologies. The new Fiat Panda will be offered in three different options. The entry-level will be a hybrid version that should be very affordable, rumored to be less than 15,000 euros, with some speculations suggesting even lower figures. Then there will be a low-cost electric version priced below 19,900 euros, equipped with a small LFP battery providing just over 200 km of range—an ideal city car. The top-of-the-line version will be the 320 km electric variant, costing around 23,000 euros. It is currently unclear if there will be additional versions, but we cannot rule it out.

The production facility has not been announced yet. Initially, there were talks of one of Stellantis’ plants in Eastern Europe. Some speculate that an imminent agreement between Stellantis and the Italian government might influence the automotive group to shift at least the production of electric versions to Italy. However, these are only assumptions at this point. What is certain is that there will be several production sites globally for this car. In addition to Europe, the new Fiat Panda will also be produced in Brazil under a different name and in North Africa. Finally, it’s worth noting that this car will spawn a new family of Fiat vehicles that will compete with the 500 series. Initially, this will include a larger crossover, possibly named Fiat Multipla, but additional versions may arrive later on.