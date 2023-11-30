New Fiat Panda: here’s what it will be called in South America

The new Fiat Panda emerges as one of Stellantis’s major upcoming launches for the next year. Fans and the industry eagerly anticipate its debut, likely scheduled for July 11, 2024, a date significant as Fiat’s 125th anniversary. This model stands out as one of Stellantis’s first forays into low-cost electric vehicles, aiming to challenge the growth of Chinese automotive companies and their affordable electric cars. Reports suggest its electric variant may cost under 20,000 euros, exclusive of incentives.

What will the new Fiat Panda be called in South America?

The new Fiat Panda aims to cater not just to Europe but to a global audience. Its production will span across Europe, Africa, and South America. Recent reports indicate Serbia as the European production hub, with Fiat planning to manufacture the vehicle in Kenitra, Morocco, for the African market. In South America, Stellantis’s Betim plant will oversee its production. However, the vehicle is likely to adopt a different name in this region due to the lesser-known Panda brand.

Rumors point to the new Fiat Panda adopting the name ‘Fiat Argo’ in South America, succeeding the currently successful hatchback sold by Fiat across the continent. This second-generation model will transform into a 4-meter crossover featuring an electric version, poised to be among the first zero-emission vehicles of the group in that market. Thus, the new Fiat Panda tries to capture multiple markets, securing its status as a key player in Fiat’s future.