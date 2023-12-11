New Fiat Panda: here are the first spy photos

The upcoming Fiat Panda is set to become a reality soon. Its debut is scheduled for around the middle of next year, but we believe that the first definitive images of the model will arrive in spring, generating significant interest among enthusiasts.

First spy photos of the new Fiat Panda: here’s how the camouflaged prototype of the future generation of the model looks

We recently came across the initial spy photos of the camouflaged prototype of the new Fiat Panda on social media. These images were shared by Walter Vayr of the Gabetz Spy Unit. The photos reveal a model with the usual coverings that partly conceal its body, making it challenging to get a clear view of its design. Nonetheless, it seems to be one of the early models featuring a modified body of the e-C3. It’s evident, however, that this car, expected to debut in July 2024, is vastly different from the current model.

The new Fiat Panda will transform into a crossover with an approximate length of 4 meters. The vehicle is expected to feature rather square shapes reminiscent of the Fiat Centoventi concept car, which the Italian company unveiled for the first time in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show. This car will be built on the Smart car platform and will be among the first low-cost electric vehicles offered by Stellantis in our region. Reports suggest that it will have an electric version starting at around 23,000 euros and an even more budget-friendly option, possibly starting at less than 20,000 euros.

Additionally, the new Fiat Panda will introduce an electrified version that will serve as the entry-level model in the lineup, with a price tag below 15,000 euros. We know that this car will prioritize simplicity and essential features, reminiscent of the spirit of the first-generation from the 1980s. It will also draw some inspiration from the recent Citroen e-C3, with which it shares several characteristics. Keep in mind that the Fiat Panda, which will be manufactured in Serbia, Morocco, and Brazil, will be a part of the new range of cars distinct from the 500 series. Moreover, it’s expected that the new Fiat Multipla, derived from the 500, will make its debut in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks.