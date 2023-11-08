Fiat Panda 2024: the gasoline version will cost less than 15,000 euros

Exciting news is coming from France about the future Panda 2024, the B-SUV evolution of the beloved Italian city car. As previously announced by CEO Francois, the next model will undergo a significant revolution while still maintaining its economic appeal. According to reports from the French media, the price is expected to be highly competitive.

The new Fiat Panda will cost less than 15,000 euros in the internal combustion engine version

Specifically, it’s said to have a price tag below 15,000 euros for the internal combustion engine version. This price would be in line with the current model, which is around 14,000 euros. Although the information from the French media is not official, this figure can be logically deduced.

The upcoming Panda will be closely related to the recently introduced Citroen e-C3. Historically, the Panda has been marketed at a lower price point compared to its French counterpart. Currently, the electric version of the Citroen e-C3 is available for 23,900 euros, but it is expected that a less expensive version with a less powerful battery will be launched for around 20,000 euros starting in 2025.

Considering that electric vehicles tend to have higher costs compared to their internal combustion engine counterparts, it’s plausible to assume a discount of around 10,000 euros compared to the electric version. If confirmed, this news would represent a significant opportunity for consumers but could potentially trigger a “price war” among automakers.

In 2024, we will witness the rise of “small” car models. In addition to the e-C3 and the new Panda, which will likely be announced on July 11, 2024, on the occasion of Fiat’s 125th anniversary, we will also see the facelift of the Peugeot 208 at the beginning of the year, along with the new Suzuki Swift, which was recently unveiled after the concept presented at the Tokyo Motor Show.

All of these cars will aim to capture as many customers as possible, which will require them to maintain relatively affordable prices, at least for the internal combustion engine versions. That’s why it’s highly probable that the gasoline-powered Panda will cost less than 15,000 euros, while the electric version may be available for less than 20,000 euros.