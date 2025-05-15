New Fiat Panda Fastback: has its debut been moved up to 2025?

The new Fiat Panda Fastback is destined to become one of the flagship models of the Italian brand’s future lineup. It will be a C-segment coupe SUV, part of the new Grande Panda family, initially expected for 2026. For 2025, the automaker will concentrate its efforts on the Giga Panda, the largest SUV in the new range. Both models will be built on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and will share styling with the Grande Panda, while distinguishing themselves with larger dimensions and, in the case of the Fastback, a sportier rear line, characterized by a sloping roof in full coupe SUV style.

Fiat Panda Fastback: possible early debut for the new coupe SUV

In recent days, rumors have intensified about a possible early debut of the new Panda Fastback, which could arrive as early as 2025. Some rumors even suggest a joint presentation together with the Giga Panda in July. However, at the moment, these are just unconfirmed reports.

According to the latest official information, the debut would be scheduled for the first half of 2026. If the rumors were to be confirmed, this would therefore represent a significant advancement compared to the initial plans, but it will be necessary to wait for official communications to have more concrete confirmations.

The possibility that the first definitive images of the model could be released as early as 2025 cannot be ruled out either, while the official presentation and subsequent commercial launch would remain set for 2026. The new Panda Fastback will be the global heir to the Fiat Fastback currently on sale in Brazil, but, unlike the latter, it will also be offered in Europe and other major international markets. In South America, its arrival during 2026 is already considered certain, along with the new Fiat Pulse. The coming weeks will be decisive in definitively clarifying the launch timeline.