New Fiat Panda: envisioning its future design following patent release

The patents for the new 2024 Fiat Panda were published online yesterday. This model, which will also come in a fully electric version, is set to hit the market with its debut scheduled for July 11, 2024. The introduction of the new generation coincides with the 125th anniversary of the automotive company. Meanwhile, the current generation will be renamed Pandina and will continue to be produced until 2026 at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant in Italy.

New Fiat Panda: a glimpse into its potential design

The new Fiat Panda will be a complete departure from the current model, transforming into a B-SUV. This change will make it larger and taller than its predecessors. A significant update is the addition of an electric motor, positioning the Panda in Fiat’s segment of eco-friendly vehicles, alongside the 500 and 600 models. The car will be manufactured in Serbia on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, shared with the Citroen e-C3, and is expected to have a starting price of around 20,000 euros. The battery is designed to offer a range of about 200 kilometers per charge, making it particularly suitable for city driving.

From the official patent images, Carscoops inferred that the final design could bear similarities to the Range Rover Evoque, especially in the design of the side windows, with the rear windows being smaller than the front ones. The front design also appears to be inspired by the British SUV. The Fiat logo, positioned at the center of a horizontal bar across the front, could be illuminated in the top-of-the-range version.

The side features a dark-colored bar that adds depth to the design, while the rear, not fully visible in the images, seems to include a small spoiler. These details suggest that the new Panda will be a very interesting addition to the Fiat range. We just have to wait for more updates on the model, which will come as the debut approaches. With the launch of the new generation, which will be produced in Serbia, there’s growing concern for the Pomigliano d’Arco plant, where the current model is being manufactured and will be phased out by the end of 2026. The plant is losing a very important model, and its future seems quite uncertain.