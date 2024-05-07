Fiat plans to launch four new cars, says CEO Olivier François

Fiat CEO Olivier Francois in an interview with Automotive News Europe discussed the company’s position within the Stellantis group and how the brand is managing its transition to electric mobility. Francois also confirmed that four new models are on the way, including the new Panda, which will be unveiled next July.

Fiat: Olivier Francois unveils future plans and upcoming innovations

Olivier Francois confirmed that Fiat, with over 1.3 million cars sold in 2023, remains the most important brand within the Stellantis group in terms of sales figures. In addition, the Italian automaker is the market leader in three very important countries: Italy, Brazil, and Turkey. Francois recalled that in Europe his company has launched a new electric model strategy, including the Fiat 600e and the 500e city car.

As for the upcoming models, among these is the new Panda, which will undergo a radical transformation compared to the current model. “The cars are already designed and built, and I’m not just talking about the next Panda,” Olivier Francois told Automotive News Europe. In the future, the CEO intends to make his brand an increasingly important player in Europe and South America, by producing global cars suitable for these important markets.

In addition to the new Panda, a new generation of the Strada pickup and the Fastback SUV are also expected to arrive. According to the Stellantis executive, it is necessary to make the most of the synergies within the group born from the merger of PSA and FCA. Francois did not want to give too many details about the upcoming models, but it is likely that they will arrive starting this summer after the official presentation of the new generation of Fiat Panda, scheduled for July 11, 2024, to mark the 125th anniversary of the Italian brand.