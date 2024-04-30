2024 Fiat Panda: here’s its possible final look and prices

The new Fiat Panda, which will be presented next summer, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated cars of 2024. After all, the next Italian city car will have electric power for the first time and will grow in size, becoming a B-SUV. There is therefore great curiosity to understand what the new Panda will look like aesthetically, and many digital creators are trying to imagine it thanks to the information released so far. Among these is also L’Argus, which has tried to create a render as realistic as possible of the new Fiat model.

2024 Fiat Panda: here’s what the new generation could look like

There is no doubt that the Fiat Panda will be a twin of the Citroen e-C3. The two cars will share the same platform and dimensions, but aesthetically the new Panda will stand out with classic Fiat elements. From the windshield to the rear window, the two “sisters” will have the same elements, including doors and side pillars, obviously with some differences.

The work of Fiat designers has focused on the Panda to give it an original touch, with references to the historic 1980 model. The new Fiat Panda will have five doors with a horizontal bonnet and a vertical grille. In addition, compared to the historic first version of 44 years ago, the plastic bumpers will be replaced by smooth and slightly prominent elements. To these is also added the Panda writing, which in this render is located in the lower part of the doors.

In terms of engines, the new Panda will be both electric and hybrid, but it could also arrive with a pure internal combustion engine. In this latter version, it will mount the classic three-cylinder 1.2 PureTech turbo petrol engine with 100 hp, as well as a six-speed manual gearbox. There will also be space for the version with the e-DCS6 100 hp Mild-Hybrid automatic gearbox with a small 21 kW electric unit.

Finally, there will be the full-electric version with 113 hp and a 44 kWh LFP battery for a range of 320 km, priced at around 23,000 euros. This should also be joined by the “entry level” model with 80 hp, a 30 or 35 kWh battery and a range of 200 km, which should cost around 20,000 euros. 23,000 euros for the 320km version. For the entry-level version with an internal combustion engine, the price is expected to be 15,000 euros. The first deliveries are expected for next autumn 2024.