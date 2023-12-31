New Fiat Panda and Multipla: will they also have an Abarth version?

The Fiat brand is gearing up to launch two major new models, the Fiat Panda, and Multipla, marking significant additions to Italy’s leading automaker’s lineup. The first to make its debut will be the new Panda, set for production in Kragujevac, Serbia, for the European market. Fiat plans to unveil it officially on July 11, 2024, coinciding with the brand’s 125th anniversary. On the other hand, the new Multipla will roll off the production line in Kenitra, Morocco, with its launch anticipated by the end of 2025.

Is there an Abarth version planned for the new Fiat Panda and Multipla?

Many are curious whether the new Fiat Panda and Multipla will feature an Abarth variant. Abarth, known for its expansion plans in the European market, focuses exclusively on high-performance electric vehicles. Following the launch of the Abarth 500e, the arrival of the Abarth 600e in 2025 has been officially confirmed. Consequently, we might see the introduction of an electric Abarth Panda and Abarth Multipla. However, there’s no certainty yet, and it’s not a given that all future Fiat models will receive an Abarth version.

Moreover, considering that the new Fiat Panda and Multipla are designed as basic, no-frills vehicles in contrast to the more stylish and luxurious 500 and 600 series, these two models might not be ideal candidates for Abarth’s high-performance treatment. Both Fiat cars will be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and are among the first low-cost electric vehicles from the automotive group for Europe. At this point, these are only speculations, and we cannot rule out surprises in this regard.

We’ll see if next year brings any news in this area. Meanwhile, here’s a rendering by Tommaso D’Amico, envisioning what a future Abarth Panda might look like.