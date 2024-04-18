The New Fiat Panda 4×4 could be one of the most interesting versions of the next generation of the model, which will debut on July 11th to mark the 125th anniversary of the brand. This car will coexist for a long time with the current Panda, which will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano, Italy, until 2030. The next generation of the Fiat Panda will be transformed into a crossover almost 4 meters long with a boxy design, from which a second larger crossover should also derive, which should take the name of Fiat Multipla.

Will a video anticipate the future lines of the new Fiat Panda 4×4?

The Italian automaker could offer different variants of the Panda on the market, including the 4×4 or Cross, more suitable for off-road routes. The digital creator Tommaso D’Amico has created a render showing what this version could look like. The car would be very similar to the “standard” version from which it would differ only in a few aesthetic details, as is the case today with the current Panda.

In addition to the possible external design, the video also hypothesizes what the new interior of the model could be like, which will be focused on essentiality and technology, as anticipated by Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat.

The New Fiat Panda 4X4 could be one of the most interesting hypotheses about the future generation of the Panda. However, as happens with all cars, in the coming months the first images of the model could start circulating during testing, as recently happened with Alfa Romeo Junior and Lancia Ypsilon before their official presentation. Waiting to discover more details about this model, we leave you with the video where the render of Fiat Panda 4×4 is shown.