Is the Fiat Multipla ready to return to the market?

The new Fiat Multipla will debut in the second half of 2025, following the launch of the new generation of Fiat Panda, which is scheduled to debut on July 11, 2025, to mark the 125th anniversary of the Italian brand. There has been much talk about this new Fiat model, but what exactly will it be like?

Here’s what the new 2025 Fiat Multipla could look like

AutoMoto has imagined the design of the future Multipla with a new render, which hypothesizes its future style. It is evident that the creator of this render took inspiration from the teaser published by Fiat itself when it officially announced the arrival of a series of models including the new Panda, a larger SUV, a fastback, a pickup and a camper van.

Few details are known about the new Fiat Multipla at this time. The new generation will have a length of around 4.4 meters, will be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and will debut in both electric and hybrid versions. The car will be produced in Kenitra, Morocco, at the plant where Stellantis also produces the Fiat Topolino and Citroen Ami, and for which it has planned an investment of over 300 million euros to double production capacity.

This car is expected to be the future top of the range for the brand, at least in terms of size. According to the latest news, it will be joined by the new Fiat Fastback, which could have slightly smaller dimensions. With the debut of the Fiat Panda, we will have more details about the new Multipla as well, as the two cars will be very similar. The Multipla should in fact be a larger version of the Panda, with 6 seats and many elements in common with the future Citroen C3 Aircross which will be unveiled by the end of the year.