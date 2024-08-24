New Fiat Multipla: time for clarity on the name

As we know in recent years the car world is often in great turmoil, and in this situation the Fiat brand wants to make its presence felt in the market. After the success achieved by the new Fiat Grande Panda, which was unveiled last July 11,attention has already turned to the next upcoming car that promises to win over a large part of the public. We are talking about the long-awaited Fiat Multipla.

The new Fiat Multipla will be placed in a particularly dynamic market segment, which would be precisely that of compact crossovers. The car is being built on the same platform as the Fiat Grande Panda, the Stellantis Smart Car. In contrast to the small hatchback, the new Multipla will surely stand out for its more generous dimensions (there is talk of about 4.4 meters in length) and a design that will be perfectly united by style and functionality.

Although at the moment the official name has not yet been confirmed, the latest and most credible reports seem to be confident that the official name will be “Fiat Multipla” for the new model, which is currently tentatively called “Giga Panda.” Obviously, this would not be a random choice, as the brand definitely wants to keep up with the times but without neglecting its origins.

Versatility and sustainability: the innovative recipe of the new Multipla

One of the greatest strengths of the new Fiat Multipla will certainly be its versatility. The car will be available to the public in both 5- and 7-seat versions and will provide those inside with ample space and a very roomy trunk. These are all features that particularly serve to meet the needs of even large families and those who need a practical and functional car.

In order to keep up with the theme of eco-driving as well, the Fiat Multipla will also be offered to the market in hybrid and electric versions, a theme that confirms the brand’s strong commitment to not leave aside such an important issue for the world.

The new Fiat Multipla is expected on the market during the course of next year, with a debut currently scheduled for mid-2025. Thus, there are still several months to go before we have a chance to get a live look at this new model, which promises to be a major player in its target segment.

The return to the market of the completely revamped Fiat Multipla is certainly good news for all those who are fans of the brand. A car that will attract not only people who love Fiat but also all those who are looking for a spacious, versatile and up-to-date car. At the moment, we therefore have only to wait for the next official announcements from Fiat in order to find out all the details of this highly anticipated model.