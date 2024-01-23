New Fiat Multipla: here’s what the brand’s future top model could look like

The New Fiat Multipla might be the name chosen for Fiat’s future top-of-the-range model, a crossover over 4.3 meters long that the Italian automaker is expected to unveil by the end of next year. This model seems to share many features with the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross, which is set to be introduced by the end of this year. The New Fiat Multipla could secure valuable market shares for the Italian car manufacturer, particularly due to its interesting qualities that could make this model highly appealing to a broad audience.

Here’s what the new Fiat Multipla will be like

The new Fiat Multipla could thus be a particularly interesting model. Measuring about 4.3 meters in length, this car could offer ample space inside, making it perfect for families. This vehicle, built on the Smart Car platform, will have at least one hybrid and one fully electric version. The latter is said to feature LFP batteries and a range of about 300 km. The price is not expected to exceed 25,000 euros, making it one of the most interesting cars in its category.

Regarding this car, whose official name Fiat has yet to be confirmed, today we show you a render published recently by the French website Auto-Moto, envisioning the design of this new Fiat model. It will have elements in common with both the future Panda and the Citroen C3 Aircross. There are also rumors of a possible 7-seater version, but in this case, it’s advisable to wait for official confirmation from the Stellantis brand. Therefore, we’ll see what other news will emerge about this eagerly anticipated model before its debut.