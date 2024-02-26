Fiat previews future brand models with 5 new concepts

Olivier Francois, the CEO of FIAT, has unveiled the future of the automaker by presenting a range of innovative concepts that preview the launches for the coming years up to 2027. Starting in July, we will witness the introduction of the new Panda, thus kicking off a cycle of annual launches that promises to redefine FIAT’s offering with a new model each year. These future models will share a modular and multi-energy platform, presumably based on the Smart Car platform of the Stellantis Group, already used for the new Citroen e-C3. These new models will be available in electric, hybrid, and internal combustion versions, aiming to meet diverse needs.

Fiat Concept SUV

Francois, who has recently confirmed the return of the Multipla to the market, revealed five concepts that embody a unified design philosophy, promising to turn these prototypes into tangible realities in the coming years. Emphasizing FIAT’s global commitment, with 1.3 million vehicles sold the previous year, the goal is to transcend the offering of local products to embrace a global vision, enriching the experience of all FIAT customers worldwide. The CEO of Fiat stated, “FIAT is a global brand, with 1.3 million cars sold last year and strong leadership in many parts of the world. The next step in global competition is the transition from local products to a global offering that will benefit all our customers around the world. We are excited to share a preview of our future; a very near future the first car will be presented in 4 months during the celebrations of the brand’s 125th anniversary. This vehicle will be followed by a new model each year.”

Among the concepts presented, the City Car stands out, defined as a “Mega Panda” for its larger dimensions compared to the current model, foreshadowing the stylistic direction of the new Panda. The design draws inspiration from the historic Lingotto of Turin, with nods to the oval shape of “La Pista 500” in the interiors, characterized by the intensive use of sustainable materials, such as recycled plastics and bamboo fabrics, in addition to an innovative automatic rewinding charging system.

Fiat Concept Pickup

The success of the Strada pickup in South America has prompted FIAT to consider the global launch of this vehicle category, including a fully electric version of the new pickup concept, characterized by distinctive squared lines. The announcement of the discontinuation of the Tipo and FIAT Fastback models in Brazil in 2026 precedes the launch of a new global vehicle, with a design that blends a raised stance with coupe lines at the rear, emphasizing FIAT’s evolution towards a renewed commitment to sustainable mobility, without sacrificing performance.

Fiat Concept Fastback

The concept of a large SUV, named “Giga-Panda,” promises to meet the needs for safety, versatility, and design of the most demanding customers, marking a significant step forward in the category of family vehicles. Finally, the concept of a Camper recalls the “Fun-ctionality” of the Panda from the ’80s, combining urban practicality with the performance of an SUV and the essence of a faithful travel companion.