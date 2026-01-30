New Fiat Fastback: this could be the final design of the model

The new Fiat Fastback is starting to take shape, and even though its official debut is still months away, the first clues have already begun to surface. In recent days, photographers spotted the model on the road in Spain during testing, confirming that the project has entered an advanced development phase. The prototype still wore heavy camouflage, but it revealed several interesting details, including an illuminated Fiat logo on the front, a design feature that has become a recurring element in the brand’s new styling language.

This is how the new Fiat Fastback could look in its final form

These spy shots inspired a new rendering published by Motor.es, which attempts to preview the model’s final look. The proportions appear more streamlined, while the overall design adopts a more modern approach, with sharp lines and clean surfaces. Fiat seems to aim for a compact SUV with a more refined appearance, designed to stand out within the brand’s lineup.

According to the rendering, the front end features slim headlights and a horizontal light signature that runs across the fascia and incorporates the brand name. This solution strengthens the vehicle’s visual identity and echoes design cues already seen on other recent Stellantis models. The bumper follows the same bold direction, with pronounced volumes and clear crossover-inspired elements.

From the side, the Fastback shows a sloping roofline that gives it a more dynamic profile than a traditional SUV. At the rear, the taillights stretch horizontally and draw inspiration from the Grande Panda, though Fiat reinterprets them with a more modern touch. The overall shape also suggests careful attention to aerodynamics.

Fiat expects to launch the new Fastback in the second half of the year, with a possible unveiling already planned for the summer. The company will build the model at Stellantis’ plant in Kenitra, Morocco, the same facility set to produce the upcoming Grizzly. Both models will play a key role in strengthening Fiat’s presence in the compact SUV segment, especially as global products designed for multiple markets.