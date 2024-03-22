Fiat Professional: vans of the future for creative and visionary companies – clip ‘Inspired by the Future’

What does it mean to be an entrepreneur in the future? With its slogan “Inspired by the Future“, Fiat Professional wanted to renew its model range, underscoring the Italian brand’s commitment to responding to changing customer needs and shaping the future of professional mobility.

At the center of this new social campaign are three real professionals and their stories, about the new variants of Fiat Ducato, Fiat Scudo and Fiat Doblò. Each clip is dedicated to a different company and its fleet. As also done in previous campaigns, FIAT Professional tells true stories of real professionals. Yes, because this is exactly what Fiat Professional wants to convey: vehicles are not just means of transportation, but real partners able to support companies in achieving their goals.

Vans of the future for creative and visionary companies

The campaign illustrates the central role that FIAT Professional’s versatile vans play in the future strategy of creative companies. The 100% electric Fiat E-Ducato, Fiat E-Scudo, and Fiat E-Doblò variants are particularly well suited to the needs of the future thanks to their innovative technology, especially in the area of connectivity.

From vertical farming in Spain to pet transportation in Germany to high-tech innovation in Italy, these are the three new stories of courageous entrepreneurs tell how Fiat Professional vehicles become irreplaceable partners in the success of their creative and visionary companies.

Clips from FIAT Professional’s new campaign take place in Germany, Italy and Spain:

Groots , a Spanish company revolutionizing agriculture with sustainable vertical farming, relies on the Fiat Ducato for its efficiency and reliability.

, a company revolutionizing agriculture with sustainable vertical farming, relies on the for its efficiency and reliability. René Wollmerstedt , a German entrepreneur offering a safe and comfortable transportation service for pets, finds the Fiat Doblò the ideal partner for his business.

, a entrepreneur offering a safe and comfortable transportation service for pets, finds the the ideal partner for his business. Pangaia Grado Zero, an Italian company that turns high-tech materials into innovations for everyday life, chooses the Fiat Scudo for its versatility and ability to adapt to unique cargo needs.

The new social media campaign follows up on previous FIAT Professional campaigns. It shows how these three key players are more than just transporters. With high efficiency, exemplary sustainability and modern connectivity, all three models are ready for the future demands of mobility and everyday working life. The FIAT Professional range of vehicles aims to help entrepreneurs continue to thrive in an ever-changing work environment.

The videos and interviews were produced by Publicis Collective, an agency founded for Stellantis by the Publicis Group. It brings together creative, media and digital professionals. Twister was responsible for production under the direction of William9.

FIAT Professional’s new campaign is an inspiration to all entrepreneurs who look to the future with passion and dedication and who need a partner to meet their daily challenges and missions.