Stellantis will unveil its new Fiat E-Ducato at the Solutrans exhibition in Lyon

Stellantis, the leader in zero-emission propulsion for commercial vehicles in Europe, will be present at the Solutrans in Lyon from November 21 to 25. The company takes advantage of this event dedicated to professional vehicles to once again showcase its Pro One brand.

Stellantis will outline its global approach to professional vehicles and services at the event unveiling the new Fiat E-Ducato

With this year’s focus on new energies, Stellantis will provide detailed insights into all its solutions, featuring its second generation of electric utility vehicles and its hydrogen solution for heavy-duty vehicles, which is already on the market. Stellantis, having recently announced the complete overhaul of its utility range, will unveil its new FIAT E-Ducato and associated services in Lyon. The range of the E-Ducato has increased to 420 km in the WLTP cycle, making it one of the most efficient in its category and offering over 30% more autonomy than its predecessor. The electric motor can deliver 200 kW (270 hp) with a maximum torque of 410 Nm.

Thanks to a new, more aerodynamic design, the Fiat E-Ducato will reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, which are now on average 9% lower than the previous generation of Ducato.

The new Ducato comes equipped with a range of new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as the Full Brake Control System, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning and Attention Assist, and Intelligent Speed Assist. Additionally, features like Adaptive Cruise Control with stop-and-go function, Lane Centering, and Traffic Jam Assist are present. The latter three ADAS systems enable Level 2 autonomous driving with Ducato, allowing the vehicle to accelerate, brake, and steer autonomously, taking into account traffic conditions, making the new Ducato one of the safest in its segment.

The interiors, dashboard, and steering wheel of the new Stellantis model have a fresh design. Keyless Entry and Go are now standard on the E-Ducato, as are the electronic handbrake control and the 10-inch infotainment and navigation system display. The E-Ducato offers complete connectivity, including specific features for electric vehicles. The instrumentation is entirely digital with a 7-inch display, standard on both electric and diesel versions, featuring a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines.