New Dodge Journey imagined as an SUV inspired by the latest Jeep Cherokee

The Dodge Journey may be making a comeback in an entirely new form. After years of absence, the name, once used between 2009 and 2020 for a seven-seat SUV (sold in Europe as the Fiat Freemont), is back in the spotlight thanks to a digital rendering that reimagines its rebirth as a modern, hybrid crossover. The project would ideally sit alongside the Durango, which would retain its role as a large three-row SUV with a V8 engine, while the new Journey would be positioned as a five-seater designed to combine practicality with sustainability.

According to this vision, the SUV would share much of its technical base with the upcoming sixth-generation Jeep Cherokee KM, built on the STLA Large platform and expected with a hybrid powertrain. Under the hood of the future Journey could be a 1.6-liter turbo paired with a hybrid system for a combined 213 hp, already compliant with CARB standards and suitable for even the strictest emissions markets. The design would stand out with strong, upright lines consistent with Dodge DNA, enriched by elements inspired by the current Cherokee and Compass, including a bold front fascia and slim LED headlights.

The idea comes from Nihar Mazumdar, a Texas-based digital artist and entrepreneur, who imagined how the model might evolve in 2026 or 2027. It should be noted that this is purely a digital concept, not an official project: Stellantis has not yet confirmed the Journey’s return to its lineup. More clarity may come only with the new industrial plan that CEO Antonio Filosa is expected to present in the coming months. Until then, the Dodge Journey remains a daydream, one capable of rekindling enthusiasts’ interest in a name that marked an important chapter in the brand’s recent history.