New Jeep Compass debuts at Tannistest 2025 as orders open for Altitude trim

Jeep took part in Tannistest 2025, the annual event that gathers contenders for the 2026 European Car of the Year award. From September 20 to 25, in the scenic setting of Tannis, Denmark, automotive journalists from 23 countries had the opportunity to test the most anticipated models on mixed routes, from urban streets to highways and even high-speed runs at Sindal Airport. In this highly selective context, the spotlight was on the new Jeep Compass, presented with a refreshed design, cutting-edge technologies, and enhanced versatility.

The third generation of the compact SUV has been designed to appeal to a wide audience, from families to young professionals to outdoor enthusiasts. The goal is to strengthen Jeep’s presence in the European market while staying true to its DNA and projecting the brand into a future defined by electrification and digital services.

“Bringing the new Compass to Tannistest 2025 is a strategic move for us, as it represents a unique stage ahead of the Car of the Year award,” said Fabio Catone, Head of Jeep for Enlarged Europe. “This model perfectly embodies the brand’s values: capability, innovation, and sustainability. Following the launch of the First Edition in May, we are now opening orders for the Altitude trim.”

Built on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, the new Compass features a more spacious interior, improved aerodynamic efficiency, and a wide range of advanced driver assistance systems standard across the lineup, including Level 2 autonomous driving. From a technical standpoint, two powertrains are available: the e-Hybrid, delivering 145 hp with 48V technology that allows more than half of city trips to be driven in electric mode without external charging, and the fully electric BEV, with 213 hp, 345 Nm, and up to 500 km of WLTP range.

The technology leap is also evident in its connected services. With the Jeep 2.0 app, customers can monitor battery status, locate their vehicle, find charging stations, and schedule charging sessions according to their routines. Also debuting is the Digital Key, which turns the smartphone into a virtual key, eliminating the risk of losing it and enabling shared access with friends and family.

The Altitude trim, now open for orders, further enriches the offering. In the e-Hybrid version, it includes 18-inch wheels, automatic full LED headlights, power-folding mirrors, fabric seats with lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, a 16-inch infotainment screen, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, along with the Selec-Terrain system offering Auto, Sport, Snow, and Sand/Mud modes. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors come standard. BEV versions stand out with 19-inch diamond-cut wheels and rear multilink suspension. Orders for the Altitude trim are already open, with deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2026, depending on the market.