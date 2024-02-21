Here’s everything we know about the new Dodge Charger Daytona

First unveiled during the Dodge Speed Week event in August 2022, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept previewed the two-door production model set to be introduced on March 5, 2024. The new design of the next generation of Dodge’s famous muscle car ingeniously blends some of the distinctive traits of the Dodge Charger with clear nods to the Charger models produced between 1968 and 1970.

Here’s what the new Dodge Charger Daytona, debuting on March 5, 2024, will look like

The front part of the Dodge Charger Daytona combines the 1969 Charger’s grille design with elements from the 1966 models. Dodge retains a functional lower grille to cool the front electric motor and the car’s battery pack.

Instead of the traditional front grille, Dodge has introduced the R-Wing, a tribute to Ralph Gilles, head of design at Stellantis. This allows air to enter and flow over a shorter hood, which also serves as a front compartment or trunk for EV models. Although the aerodynamic efficiency remains to be proven, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis anticipates an improvement of up to 25%.

The side profile displays the classic “Coca-Cola bottle” shape of Dodge below the roofline. The rear part echoes the aesthetics of the Charger produced between 2011 and 2014. The interior of the Charger Daytona reflects the design presented in the concept, with a large curved 16-inch dashboard and a 12.3-inch central screen, similar to the 2024 Ford Mustang GT.

The Dodge Charger Daytona is expected to be introduced with a 400-volt variant. Production of the high-performance version, with an 800-volt electric architecture, is slated for 2025. The range will include three trim levels and two power configurations. The GT version will be entry-level, while the R/T will offer more luxurious interiors. The Scat Pack will have greater power and premium interiors, and all models will feature all-wheel drive as standard.

Following the launch of the new two-door model, a four-door Dodge Charger Daytona is expected to join the lineup. However, rumors suggest that this model won’t hit dealerships before the second quarter of 2025. It will be interesting to see if the new two-door Dodge Charger Daytona can be compelling enough to draw Dodge fans toward the electric vehicle. Some believe that Dodge, a Stellantis brand, has lost touch with the needs of the North American market.