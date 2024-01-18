New Dodge Charger spotted on the road in a video

Dodge has not disclosed specific details about the new Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger yet. However, it appears that both vehicles are currently undergoing testing without any camouflage. Just less than a week after Dodge shared a sneak peek of a pre-production car, the prototype of the new Charger has been spotted on the roads near Chrysler’s headquarters in Michigan.

For the first time, a video reveals the new Dodge Charger on the road

Originally recorded by Instagram user Connor Mink and later shared by another account, the video captures the new Dodge vehicle briefly traversing Michigan’s I-75. The car’s rear end echoes the Charger Daytona SRT liftback concept, although the taillights are more traditional compared to the concept’s stacked LED bar. Despite rumors of gasoline-powered models, this specific variant of the new Dodge Charger lacks exhaust pipes, suggesting it might be an electric vehicle.

Judging the car’s size from an Instagram video can be challenging, but the new Dodge Charger appears more compact than the previous generation of the Challenger. The car seems to have proportions similar to a pony car model, resembling more a Mustang or Camaro than the bulky Chargers and Challengers of past generations.

Currently, everything about the final product remains shrouded in mystery, including the name. However, the branding on the Charger Daytona SRT concept unveiled in 2022 suggests it might break with two decades of marketing the Charger sedan, possibly emerging as a two-door vehicle under the Charger brand instead. Dodge may reveal more details about the future of its muscle car range throughout 2024. Thus, we anticipate further updates from the American automotive company, part of the Stellantis group, in the upcoming weeks.