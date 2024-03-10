New Dodge Charger Daytona: here’s what it would look like as a convertible

A few days back, the unveiling of the Dodge Charger Daytona marked a significant milestone as it introduced the first electric muscle car to the world. Alongside its electric variants, Dodge plans to launch models equipped with traditional combustion engines by 2025, taking a phased approach. Initially, the lineup includes the Daytona R/T with up to 496 horsepower and the Daytona Scat Pack boasting up to 670 horsepower. Traditionalists preferring internal combustion engines can look forward to the SIXPACK S.O. and SIXPACK H.O. versions, featuring a 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six turbo engine, available in either sedan or coupe form.

New Dodge Charger Daytona, enthusiasts dream of a convertible version: here’s what it could look like

What makes Dodge’s strategy noteworthy is its comprehensive approach. By offering two electric drivetrains, two versions powered by gasoline, and two types of body styles, Dodge aims to cater to a broad spectrum of preferences. However, the absence of a V8 engine option has stirred some disappointment among enthusiasts.

In the world of digital automotive enthusiasts, the conversation quickly shifts to what could enhance the lineup further, such as larger wheels or aerodynamics aimed at drag racing. Yet, not all are in pursuit of greater horsepower or the spectacle of tire smoke. For instance, the digital designer known as X-Tomi Design has suggested the exciting prospect of a convertible Charger, an idea that holds considerable appeal.

Despite the Charger Daytona EV‘s surprising heft—comparable to a fully-equipped, three-row EV crossover—modifying it into a convertible could significantly reduce its weight and potentially improve its handling by lowering the center of gravity.

While the latest Ford Mustang models, including the EcoBoost and the V8-powered GT and Dark Horse, may not directly compete with Dodge’s offerings, the possibility of a convertible model could attract Mustang Convertible fans to Dodge. Nonetheless, this remains a speculative dream, especially as the automotive market sees a shift towards crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. However, the aftermarket could play a crucial role in turning this dream into reality, hopefully, sooner rather than later.