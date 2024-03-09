New Dodge Charger could feature a police version, reveals CEO

The New Dodge Charger has arrived, sparking curiosity about the potential availability of a variant specifically tailored for police use, akin to what has been seen with previous versions of the vehicle. Dodge’s CEO, Tim Kuniskis, when queried about the possibility of introducing a “Pursuit” model of the new Charger, responded to journalists by saying that the idea is “certainly on our radar.”

Though Dodge does not disclose sales figures for the Charger by variant, Kuniskis did recognize that sales to law enforcement agencies have played a significant role in the Charger’s market performance, yet he did not confirm any specific plans, indicating that the decision regarding the production of a police-version Charger remains open.

Following the discontinuation of the Ford Crown Victoria in 2012, the Charger has emerged as the preferred sedan for police use across the United States, serving at local, state, and national levels.

The future remains uncertain as to whether the Charger Pursuit, if released, will be developed from the forthcoming all-electric Charger Daytona, set to launch later this year, or the inline-six gasoline-powered Charger “Sixpack” expected in 2025. Should the new Pursuit mirror its predecessors, law enforcement agencies will likely have the opportunity to tailor the vehicles to their specific requirements.

As the Charger Daytona is poised to hit showrooms in the coming months, anticipation builds around the eventual announcement regarding the future of one of the most favored police vehicles in the United States.