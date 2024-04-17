New Citroen C3 Aircross: 7-seater SUV teaser unveiled

New Citroen C3 Aircross to debut on April 18th. The French automaker released a teaser video showing the model that will be the “twin” of the future Fiat Multipla. The Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be available with fully electric and mild hybrid powertrains, sharing its platform with the new Opel Frontera and the new Fiat Multipla. This model will be a restyled version of the new C3 Aircross, first presented in May 2023 for regions such as India, Southeast Asia and South America. The two models share some bodywork elements, but the European version will adopt more modern stylistic features. It is also expected to offer higher levels of comfort, technology and safety together with a chassis configuration specific to the Old Continent.

First images of the new Citroen C3 Aircross, which will debut on April 18th, revealed

From the video, it is possible to see that the new Citroen C3 Aircross will have square headlights that look very similar to those of the new C3, inspired by the Citroen Oli concept. As expected, the B-SUV will adopt a taller and squarer appearance with a considerably longer body than its predecessor. This car should measure around 4.4 meters. The profile will largely be shared with the Opel Frontera, but the rear end is specific to Citroen with multiple LEDs and a sculpted tailgate.

One of the most interesting features of the new Citroen C3 Aircross will be its ability to carry seven passengers in a traditional 2+3+2 layout. This will make the French automaker’s model the only seven-seater in the segment, offering a more robust alternative to the Dacia Jogger. The dashboard is also expected to mirror that of its Opel twin, with a dual-screen layout and some storage compartments.

The platform is compatible with fully electric, petrol and mild hybrid powertrains. The electric vehicle has been officially confirmed by the “e-C3” badge on the teaser, most likely featuring a single front-mounted electric motor. As for the ICE alternative, we don’t know if Citroen will launch a non-electrified version of the new Citroen C3 Aircross or if it will keep the more efficient 1.2-liter turbo engine that will work together with a 48V mild hybrid system. On April 18th we will discover every detail about this highly anticipated model.