New Chrysler 300: here’s what it would look like as a station wagon

Chrysler’s future remains a big question mark today. From the American automaker, an integral part of the Stellantis group, no concrete news arrives about the fate of its lineup, and this fuels fears among enthusiasts who fear it could be one of the victims of the cuts hypothesized by the group in recent months. Uncertainty has not stopped fans’ imagination, however, as demonstrated by a new render that appeared on the web imagining a surprising station wagon version of the Chrysler 300.

New Chrysler 300 Wagon Concept shows what brand revival could look like

The author is digital artist Vince Burlapp, known by the pseudonym vburlapp, who imagined a grand return for the legendary American sedan, which went out of production in 2023. In his vision, the new Chrysler 300 Wagon combines elegance, comfort and a design with strong character, embodying the mix of tradition and modernity that could revive the brand.

The hypothetical model would rise on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, the same as the Dodge Charger and Jeep Wagoneer S, capable of accommodating both electric powertrains and combustion engines. The result would be a spacious, refined and technological premium wagon, capable of bringing Chrysler back to a segment now dominated by SUVs, but with a style all its own.

There is currently no official plan for the return of the 300, but if Stellantis really decided to revive the American brand, the introduction of new models by 2030 will be inevitable and a modern reinterpretation of the Chrysler 300 could represent a key piece of this rebirth. Everything will depend on the new industrial plan that CEO Antonio Filosa will present in the middle of next year: only then will we know if there will truly be a future for Chrysler or if it will remain confined to the memories and dreams of its admirers.