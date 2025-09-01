New BMW 7 Series, the next facelift in the Neue Klasse era

BMW is moving full speed ahead with the renewal of its lineup, adopting the design cues of the Neue Klasse. Now it’s the flagship sedan’s turn: the upcoming 7 Series, recently spotted on the road wrapped in camouflage.

Thanks to digital renderings based on spy shots, we already have a good idea of how the facelifted model will look. Visually, the differences from the current 7 Series are noticeable without being revolutionary.

The split headlight signature remains, though the daytime running lights and main beams are now positioned with more space in between. The kidney grille, often the most controversial element in recent BMWs, appears less imposing and better integrated. The bumper design looks cleaner, while the muscular hood continues to emphasize road presence.

From the side, changes are more subtle. The profile stays almost the same, though the final production model may introduce revised door handles or sharper character lines. At the rear, the updates are clearer: redesigned taillights with a fresher look and a new bumper with repositioned reflectors, giving the car a slightly more aggressive stance while retaining the central license plate recess.

Essentially, this is a mid-cycle refresh aimed at keeping BMW’s flagship competitive against heavyweights like the Mercedes S-Class and Audi A8. The current generation of 7 Series launched in 2022, and with the typical seven-year lifecycle stretching to 2029, a 2026 facelift fits perfectly into BMW’s roadmap.

Inside, we can expect upgrades centered on screens and digital interfaces, in line with the brand’s technological ambitions. Under the hood, the lineup will likely continue to offer gasoline engines, plug-in hybrids, and of course the all-electric i7, appealing to customers seeking a luxurious zero-emissions option.

If everything goes according to plan, the new 7 Series should be unveiled in 2026, entering the US market as a 2027 model.