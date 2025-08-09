The all-new BMW X7: everything we know about the upcoming luxury SUV

The second generation of the BMW X7 is officially on its way. After months of rumors hinting at a new version of the popular three-row SUV, the Bavarian automaker has confirmed that the launch is planned for the next few years, likely arriving in early 2027 as a 2028 model.

The seven-seater SUV will undergo a full makeover, including updates to the exterior design, interior features, tech upgrades, and a refreshed lineup of powertrains, featuring an even sportier M Performance variant.

While the debut is still a few years out, early leaks and exclusive renderings reveal some notable style changes. The front end is expected to keep the signature split headlights, now complemented by a slim LED strip above the bumper and a wider light signature below, following the latest 7 Series design language. The iconic grille will be more prominent with vertical slats and might even feature illumination, similar to the current 5 and 7 Series. The side profile will remain muscular and robust, with sportier trims expected to include wider side skirts, larger brakes, aerodynamic splitters, special 22-inch wheels, and quad exhaust tips.

Inside, a significant tech upgrade is anticipated, possibly featuring a 17.9-inch display running BMW’s newest iDrive X infotainment system. The cabin should also include a cutting-edge 3D head-up display and premium sustainable materials, delivering a luxurious yet functional interior.

The upcoming X7 will likely use an updated version of BMW’s modular CLAR platform, which supports both combustion engines and electrified powertrains. This leaves the door open for a future fully electric iX7 model, potentially sharing components with the current i7 sedan that boasts battery packs up to 105.7 kWh and power outputs ranging from 449 to 650 HP. On the traditional engine front, expect six- and eight-cylinder options, plus diesel variants for Europe, all featuring mild-hybrid tech for improved efficiency. The most powerful combustion model will probably be the M60, equipped with an updated 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 delivering at least 530 horsepower.

Production is expected to start in BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina plant around August 2027, pointing to a US market launch as a 2028 model. The all-electric iX7, if it happens, will probably come later. Currently, the base BMW X7 starts at about $87,875 in the US. It’s reasonable to expect a slight price increase for the new generation, possibly starting around $90,000.