BMW redefines the electric sedan: the i3 is coming and Tesla should be nervous

BMW is stepping up its electric game with the upcoming generation of Neue Klasse EVs, and the 2027 i3 is shaping up to be the boldest yet. This new electric sedan is being designed to directly challenge the Tesla Model 3, boasting powerful performance, impressive range, and cutting-edge tech to claim its spot in the premium EV market.

Unlike the original compact i3 with its carbon fiber body, the 2027 version marks a dramatic shift: a sleek, upscale sedan offered in six different trims to meet a wide range of driver preferences. The top-tier variant, the i3 M60 xDrive, is expected to deliver a whopping 630 HP, significantly more than the Model 3 Performance’s 510 HP. That level of muscle could even match or beat Tesla’s 0–60 mph time of just 2.9 seconds. But it’s not just about speed.

BMW also aims to reset expectations around EV range. Rumors suggest the i3 50 could hit up to 560 miles on a single charge, and that’s over 200 miles more than the Tesla Model 3 Long Range. And when it comes to charging, BMW’s next-gen EV architecture could allow the i3 to regain 217 miles in just 10 minutes using 300–400 kW fast chargers. That easily outpaces Tesla’s 250 kW Superchargers, which deliver 175 miles in 15 minutes.

A major game changer: BMW has confirmed that Neue Klasse models will include the North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug, making them fully compatible with Tesla’s Supercharger network. This removes one of Tesla’s long-standing advantages and opens up more charging options for BMW drivers across the US. In addition to its stellar specs, the new i3 offers drivers a smart way to cut emissions, lower fuel costs, and enjoy a smoother, quieter ride.

Production for the all-new i3 is set to begin in July 2026, with the first models expected to hit the roads by early 2027. Anticipation is already building. This could be the EV that truly raises the bar for the entire industry.