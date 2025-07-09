New Alfa Romeo Tonale: everything we know so far in July 2025

While the restyling of the current Tonale, launched in February 2022, is expected by the end of the year, Alfa Romeo is already looking to the future. The next generation of the Biscione’s C-segment SUV should debut around 2028, bringing with it profound changes in terms of design, technology and powertrains.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale: the next generation expected for 2028 will be more sporty, electric and refined

The first rumors suggest that the future Tonale will adopt a more sporty and aerodynamic stylistic language, marking a clear step forward compared to the current approach. The SUV will be built on Stellantis‘ new STLA Medium platform, designed to support electric and hybrid powertrains. The dimensions should remain similar to the current version, with possible minimal increases in length or width. At the moment, it has not yet been disclosed which plant it will be produced in.

Although no official images have leaked yet, several renders have already appeared online that try to imagine the lines of the new model. However, according to some internal sources, the final design could be even more evolved than what has been shown so far.

From a technical standpoint, the real novelty will be the electrification of the range. Unlike the current generation, which lacks full electric versions, the new Tonale will offer various battery variants, alongside hybrid powertrains. Alfa Romeo has in fact confirmed its intention to maintain combustion versions at least until 2035, to ensure a gradual transition and respond to the different needs of global markets.

Among the most anticipated novelties, also the return of a Quadrifoglio version, conceived as a high-performance flagship. It’s not yet clear whether this version will be exclusively electric or if it will adopt a high-performance hybrid powertrain, but the positioning will be decidedly premium.

There is no official information yet on the prices of the future Tonale, but it’s likely that the electric versions and the Quadrifoglio will position themselves in the higher range of the lineup, while the hybrid versions should maintain more accessible levels.

To learn more details about launch timing, technical characteristics and target markets, it will be necessary to wait for the presentation of Alfa Romeo’s new industrial plan, expected in the coming months under the guidance of Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa. On this occasion, the automotive group will outline the brand’s strategy for the coming years, with the 2028 Tonale destined to play a central role in the brand’s new evolutionary phase.