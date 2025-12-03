New Alfa Romeo Tonale: everything we know so far in December 2025

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale will mark a completely renewed generation of the brand’s SUV and should not be confused with the recent facelift introduced just a few months ago on the current model. Its launch is expected between late 2027 and early 2028, with production planned at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy, on the STLA Medium platform. Compared with today’s Tonale, the next generation will grow in size, likely exceeding 4.60 meters in length and moving closer to the current Stelvio in overall dimensions, while the Stelvio itself will grow further with its next generation.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale: what to expect from the next generation

From a design perspective, the upcoming Tonale will adopt a more sporty and streamlined layout. The styling will focus more on aerodynamics and, according to early reports, it will align more closely with the tastes of traditional Alfa Romeo enthusiasts than the current version. The silhouette should feature a truncated rear line and a stronger coupe-like profile, a trait set to become a signature of future Alfa Romeo models. The car will also play a strategic role in the brand’s global expansion, alongside the new Giulia and Stelvio at the top of the range.

As for powertrains, the new Tonale will introduce a major turning point in the model’s history, with fully electric versions arriving for the first time. Hybrid variants will also remain central, while the use of pure combustion engines now appears increasingly unlikely, unless future European regulations change direction. One of the most anticipated updates concerns the possible arrival of a Quadrifoglio flagship version, although it remains unclear whether it will adopt a hybrid setup or go fully electric.

On the pricing side, no official figures exist yet, and concrete data will likely remain unavailable until the market launch approaches. The increase in size suggests a slight rise in prices compared with the current Tonale, but for now this remains pure speculation. More clarity will come in the coming years as the project moves into its final development phase.

Meanwhile, digital designers continue to imagine the look of the next-generation Tonale, offering visual interpretations of how Alfa Romeo’s compact sporty SUV could evolve in the future.