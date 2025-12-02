New Alfa Romeo Giulia: everything we know so far in December 2025

The debut of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia has been delayed once again. Originally expected in spring 2026, the brand’s iconic sedan will not arrive before the end of the decade. The current generation will remain in production until the end of 2027, and as a result, Alfa Romeo is unlikely to unveil the new Giulia before that date. Even under the most optimistic scenario, a first preview could arrive in the final months of 2027, while production and market launch will most likely begin only in 2028. This extended delay, combined with the lack of official communication, is raising questions about the actual progress of the project.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: launch timeline, engines, prices and what to expect

The next Giulia will still play a central role in Alfa Romeo’s future strategy. Together with the new Stelvio, it will sit at the top of the brand’s lineup after the definitive decision not to re-enter the E-segment, as recently confirmed by CEO Santo Ficili. Both models will use the STLA Large platform and will grow in size compared to the current generation, with the aim of offering a more prestigious image and technical content aligned with the premium segment.

From a design standpoint, the new Giulia will remain a sedan, but it will adopt a very different interpretation. It will move away from the classic three-box layout and evolve into a fastback with a sloping, truncated rear, a more dynamic “two-and-a-half-box” design solution. This direction matches several of the recent digital reconstructions and marks a clear break from the styling of today’s Giulia.

Some design elements will carry over from the new Alfa Romeo Junior, while the Giulia will also introduce brand-new solutions that will later spread across the rest of the range. The renders seen so far only partially reflect the final look, as the project has undergone major changes during development. The delay links directly to Alfa Romeo’s decision to reintroduce hybrid combustion engines, which the brand had initially ruled out. This technical shift likely required changes to the front end as well, to ensure proper cooling for the powertrains.

As for the engines, the overall picture remains in line with what emerged in recent months. The lineup will include multiple electric versions with different power and range levels, from entry variants to high-performance configurations. Alfa Romeo also plans a version with more than 900 horsepower, as well as an EREV with extended range that, according to rumors, could exceed 1,200 kilometers of total driving range on a full charge and refuel. On the combustion side, the brand will not offer any pure internal-combustion engines. The new Giulia will rely exclusively on hybrid systems, including mild hybrid, full hybrid, and plug-in hybrid solutions. Alfa Romeo will clarify final technical details only through official announcements expected sometime next year.

Pricing remains another open question. Alfa Romeo will likely reveal official prices only after the model’s world premiere, when order books open. However, an increase over the current generation appears inevitable, especially for the electric versions and top trims, with positioning that will stay in line with the main competitors in the premium segment.