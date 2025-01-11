New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be reborn with an extraordinary look, high performance, and technologies

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut in a few months, marking the second generation of the famous D-segment SUV from the Italian automaker. The model will be reborn with this new generation, which will be very different from its predecessor. Those who have already seen the vehicle say it will have a truly extraordinary look that will surely please even the most critical enthusiasts. We’ll likely see the first unveiled images of the model in April, but we don’t rule out that something interesting might emerge even before then. However, a complete presentation of the SUV might only happen in June, when Alfa Romeo will celebrate its 115th anniversary.

2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio promises lots of technology, exceptional performance, and a bold look

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio is destined to play a fundamental role in Alfa Romeo’s global lineup. This vehicle is poised to become one of the brand’s best-selling models worldwide and could be the key to finally breaking into the premium car market in the United States, where the automaker has always struggled.

An aerodynamic and sporty style, a modern, spacious, and technological cabin, and exceptional performance, along with the unmistakable Alfa Romeo driving pleasure, should be some of the main characteristics of this SUV destined to become a true classic within Stellantis’ premium automotive brand lineup.

This time, Alfa Romeo‘s designers and engineers have left nothing to chance. Everything has been studied to make this model highly appealing globally and perfectly capable of competing on equal terms with increasingly fierce competition from German, British, Japanese, and American automotive manufacturers.

Central license plate, truncated rear end, narrow headlights, almost coupe-SUV styling, and a closed shield are just some of the main aesthetic features we’ll find in this model, which will then inspire other future Alfa Romeo vehicles, including the new Alfa Romeo Giulia debuting in 2026 and the E-SUV planned for 2027, which will be its “big brother.”