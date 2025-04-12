New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: this is the combustion engine that might power the entry-level version

The second generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the big news of this year regarding the Biscione automotive brand. Its debut will take place during 2025 as confirmed by the CEO of the Italian brand, Santo Ficili. Some say the presentation will happen in summer, but according to a new document, it could be delayed to the last quarter of 2025.

Here’s what engine the hybrid version of Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 could have

Initially announced as a 100% electric model, the second-generation Stelvio, like many of its rivals, had to revise its plans and also focus on combustion engines, probably hybrids. An adaptation that doesn’t call everything into question, since, being the first model in Europe to use the STLA Large technical platform, it will benefit from a multi-energy chassis.

We recall that Stellantis presented this base for its large vehicles at the end of January 2024. At the time, the idea was to have a native electric vehicle, with a range of 800 km on a single charge and the possibility, depending on the vehicle’s range, to offer 400 V or 800 V technology, significantly faster in refueling.

Regarding the hybrid version, the French site L’Automobile Magazine hypothesizes that the entry-level version of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio could have a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with plug-in hybrid technology and a combined power of 195 HP, known internally as EP6 Gen3, which could represent a decent base model. This is made credible by the fact that this 195 HP plug-in engine will be produced both in Europe, at the Hungarian plant in Szentgotthárd, and at the industrial site in Dundee, Michigan, United States. The new Stelvio, like its predecessor, will be marketed on both sides of the Atlantic.

Obviously, this could also be accompanied by some other hybrid engines. For example, it is hypothesized that the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio version, contrary to what was initially assumed, could maintain the 2.9-liter V6 engine but with some form of hybridization.