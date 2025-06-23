New Alfa Romeo Stelvio spotted for the first time in Italy

The launch of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio continues to face delays. After rumors spoke of a presentation already in spring 2025, then postponed to summer, it now seems the wait will be much longer. Some reports even speak of a debut delayed until autumn 2027, but at the moment there are no official confirmations. Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili has admitted the delay, explaining that the main cause is linked to the introduction of combustion engines in the SUV’s new range. The same situation will also affect the future Alfa Romeo Giulia, expected in 2028.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: first sightings in Italy

Meanwhile, the first spy images of the Stelvio arrive, this time taken in Italy. The photos, released by Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit, show the prototype inside the Maserati plant in Modena. Only the front of the vehicle can be glimpsed. This is the same prototype already spotted in recent months during winter testing in Lapland, recognizable by the identical camouflage livery.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be built on the STLA Large platform and will be produced at the Cassino plant, alongside the Maserati Grecale and the future Giulia. The styling should be thoroughly revised compared to the current model, with more sporty, aerodynamic lines and slightly larger dimensions.

The range will include completely electric powertrains and internal combustion versions. Among the latter, there is talk of a possible entry-level Mild Hybrid and, according to some reports, also a Plug-in Hybrid. The presence of the V6 Nettuno in hybrid version is not excluded, although official confirmation is still lacking.

On the electric front, a variant with nearly 1,000 horsepower with dual motors is expected, along with an E-REV version with over 1,200 km of total range.