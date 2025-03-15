New Alfa Romeo Stelvio might face delays due to software problems

According to Italian media reports, the new generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio may experience launch delays due to problems related to the vehicle’s software. According to the latest rumors, there are difficulties with the software intended to manage energy, calibrate engine power, and ensure proper battery operation, resulting in performance below the expectations of Alfa Romeo engineers.

The debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio could be postponed due to a software problem

Initially, the debut of the new Stelvio was scheduled for spring, with recent rumors indicating June as the most likely month for the presentation. In particular, June 24th, coinciding with the brand’s 115th anniversary, seemed like an ideal date. However, the new CEO Santo Ficili has not yet officially confirmed any date, fueling speculation about possible delays due to software problems currently being resolved.

The only certainty at the moment is that the current versions of Giulia and Stelvio will stop accepting orders for gasoline engines at the end of May, leaving only diesel variants available while waiting for the arrival of the new generations.

Both models will continue to be produced at the Cassino plant in Italy, based on the STLA Large platform. It therefore seems unlikely that production of the new Stelvio could begin in 2025, probably slipping to 2026. The most pessimistic hypotheses speak of a delay of up to a year, which would move the SUV’s debut to 2026 and that of the new Giulia to 2027, although there is still no official confirmation on this.