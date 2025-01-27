Alfa Romeo Giulietta: CEO Ficili denies its return

The decision to discontinue production of the Giulietta marks a momentous turning point for Alfa Romeo. But what are the reasons that prompted the brand to make this difficult decision? And what are the future prospects for a brand with such a rich and exciting history?

Rumors of the arrival of the new Giulietta debunked

Just a few days ago there was talk that the possible heir to Alfa Romeo Giulietta, which, however, had yet to be officially confirmed by the CEO of the Milanese carmaker Santo Ficili, might be called new Alfetta, new Alfa Romeo Brera or new GTV. Almost certainly this car would have been produced in Italy in one of Stellantis’ currently active plants. Among those that seemed to have the best chance of accommodating this car were the Pomigliano plant and the Melfi plant. The site of the production of this car depended a lot on whether Stellantis would decide to opt for the STLA Small or Medium platform for this car. In the former case it will be Pomigliano that will produce this model while in the latter it will be Melfi. Now the rumors have been denied.

Alfa Romeo’s decision to discontinue production of the Giulietta is a clear sign of the evolution of the automotive market and the need for manufacturers to adapt quickly to new trends. The compact sedan segment, which used to be dominated by models such as the Giulietta, has declined significantly in recent years in favor of SUVs, vehicles that are seen as more versatile and suited to the needs of a customer base that is increasingly focused on design and practicality.

Alfa Romeo attentive to consumer needs

Alfa Romeo, which, as we know, is always attentive, is fully aware of this trend, which is why it has chosen to focus its efforts on the development of SUV models, such as the Tonale, which today represent an increasingly important part of the global market. “Honestly at the moment I don’t see a future for a possible return of the Giulietta,” the Ficili CEO told French daily L’Argus. , ”because there is no demand for a compact sedan. Today the Giulietta is the Tonale.” Ficili pointed out, “I have had 20 Giuliettas in my life and it is a great car, even now. But we have to follow market demand, and customers want SUVs. And we have to sell cars.”

This strategic choice, although it might be quite sad for Giulietta fans, presents itself as necessary to ensure the survival and growth of the brand in the long term, on which we know Stellantis is betting a lot and wants among its flagship brands.

The new compact SUV model has found considerable commercial success, exceeding 20,000 reservations. In particular, we can see from the numbers that the electric version has been popular, accounting for more than a fifth of total orders. Sales prospects are set to grow even more thanks to the recent launch of the all-wheel-drive Q4 variant and the forthcoming arrival of the high-performance Veloce version.

The brand is looking with particular interest at the world of motorsports, also hoping for a return to racing that can enhance Alfa Romeo’s rich sports history. The CEO stressed the company’s strong competitiveness and the importance of an established sports heritage. Although the Stellantis group appears to be already engaged in several competitions with other brands, the doors remain open for a possible return of Alfa Romeo to motor racing. Participation in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), as already announced on other occasions, has also been mentioned among the most likely scenarios at the moment.