New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: production won’t start before mid-2026?

In recent weeks, the CEO of Alfa Romeo has confirmed that the second generation of Stelvio will arrive later than expected, specifically in 2026. It seems that even the presentation, initially planned (though not officially) for next June, when the brand will celebrate its 115 years of activity, will be delayed. But that’s not all, because production could also be postponed, both for the Stelvio and the new Giulia.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: production also delayed?

According to the latest rumors, production of the new Stelvio will only start in mid-2026, about 6 months later than expected. Consequently, the debut of the Giulia could also be delayed, probably to 2027. This is not good news for Stellantis car production in Italy, which is already at historic lows in 2024.

So the official presentation now seems more likely by the end of the year, while for the brand’s 115th anniversary, which will be celebrated on June 24, there might only be a very first preview of the new model. According to the latest rumors, the reason for this delay is linked to software problems with the electric version, although some mention issues with the engines.

The plan, in fact, would be to launch the electric version first, to register as many orders as possible, and then make hybrid variants available as well. We remind you that the range should also include an EREV version with range extender, which should offer a range of 1,100 km on a single charge and a fuel plan.

In the meantime, we have to make do with the first spy photos, published a few weeks ago, and renders, which are plentiful. However, they seem very different from one another. We just have to wait and see which one will be closest to reality.