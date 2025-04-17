Alfa Romeo unveils the commemorative logo celebrating its 115th anniversary

Alfa Romeo will celebrate 115 years on June 24. To commemorate this occasion, they have presented a special celebratory logo that pays homage to their history. This logo has been shared with official clubs and enthusiasts to be used for events, gatherings, dedicated materials, and local initiatives. Will we also see it on some special models? At the moment it seems not, but it’s possible that during the birthday celebrations, Alfa Romeo might unveil some surprises.

Alfa Romeo presents the new logo to celebrate 115 years

The automobile manufacturer decided to present the new logo these days as they are simultaneously celebrating the historic victory at the 1930 Mille Miglia with Tazio Nuvolari and the debut of the Quadrifoglio at the 1923 Targa Florio.

What does the new celebratory logo look like? Here’s how the car manufacturer describes it: “The ascending diagonal of the number ‘115’ symbolizes the momentum and drive for innovation, fundamental values embedded in the brand’s DNA. The ‘5’, the focal point of the composition, is embraced by the Biscione, the historic and emblematic symbol of the brand, used here both as a visual and symbolic element to create depth and a sense of three-dimensionality. The bold contrast between the deep black of the numbers and Alfa red recalls the brand’s identity, defined by passion, sportiness, and Italian style. The presence of the Biscione and the graphic structure pay homage to Alfa Romeo’s historic celebratory logos, reinterpreted here with a minimalist and contemporary approach.”

In 2025, Alfa Romeo will not only celebrate its 115 years but also many other important anniversaries. Among these, one hundred years ago the legendary Alfa Romeo GP Tipo P2 won the first Automobile World Championship. Additionally, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the debut of the Alfa Romeo 1900 at the Paris Motor Show, the first Alfa Romeo car produced on a large scale, and the victory of the Tipo 158 “Alfetta” which became World Champion in Formula 1’s inaugural season, driven by Nino Farina.

2025 also celebrates the debut of the Giulietta Berlina at the Turin Motor Show in 1955. Finally, in 1975, the 33 TT 12 won the World Manufacturers’ Championship, and ten years later, the Alfa 75 made its debut, the last large-production Alfa Romeo model built on the Alfetta platform.