New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: more details in May, pricing to follow

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio represents one of the most anticipated models of 2025. Despite having been delayed multiple times, according to some rumors, we might get a first glimpse of its design on June 24, while the official presentation may not occur until the end of the year. As for production, it’s very likely that it will only begin during the first half of 2026.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: official details of the model might arrive soon

The month of May is expected to be particularly important for updates regarding the design of the new Stelvio. The possibility of the first official images emerging online, or at least spy photos without camouflage, cannot be ruled out. The new generation SUV will be built on the STLA Large platform and produced at the Cassino facility, Italy, like the current generation. Its dimensions will be slightly larger than the current version, with a silhouette reminiscent of a coupe SUV.

Regarding the powertrain, the new CEO of Alfa Romeo, Santo Ficili, has confirmed the presence of one or more versions with combustion engines, in addition to electric ones. These will likely be hybrid engines, although there is nothing official at the moment. There is also talk about the possibility of a Hurricane I6 engine for the US-specific variant.

It seems certain that there will also be room for the famous V6 in the Quadrifoglio version, which will no longer be electric as initially planned. This means that the 1,000 HP version announced by Jean Philippe Imparato, former CEO of the “Biscione”, will not arrive on the market. Finally, to learn about pricing, we will need to wait until 2026.