New Alfa Romeo Stelvio may still be coming despite recent doubts

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio would still be part of Stellantis’ plans. British outlet Auto Express reported the rumour, claiming that the Biscione’s D-segment SUV has not been cancelled despite the ambiguity that emerged during the May 21 Investor Day. On that occasion, Stellantis used the generic phrase “new interpretations” of Alfa Romeo’s current D-segment range, without giving explicit confirmation on individual models.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio reportedly still planned by Stellantis

That wording had fuelled conflicting theories. Some observers saw it as a sign that Stellantis could scale back its plans for the Stelvio and Giulia, the two models that have defined Alfa Romeo’s position in the European premium segment for years. According to Auto Express, however, the next generation of both models remains in the pipeline, with a timeline beyond 2027 and a formula updated to meet new market needs. Camouflaged prototypes spotted during road tests in previous months also support this reading, suggesting that development has already reached an advanced stage.

The main question still concerns the technical base. Stellantis has not yet clarified which platform it will use for the new Stelvio. One of the possible options is STLA One, an architecture presented by the group and theoretically compatible with D-segment models. However, Stellantis has not yet provided enough details on size, proportions and technical limits to assess whether it can truly support an SUV of this kind.

The platform choice will inevitably shape the available powertrains, which could range from hybrid to electric variants in line with Stellantis’ multi-energy strategy. The technology package should include the group’s latest solutions, from STLA Brain to SmartCockpit, with a more digital cabin and a new-generation electronic architecture.

For Alfa Romeo, defining the new Stelvio represents a particularly delicate step. The current model played a decisive role in bringing the brand into the premium SUV market, with a balance of driving dynamics, style and performance that helped it stand apart from its German rivals.

Repeating that result on a new architecture will require precise choices, especially in terms of handling and driving character. This becomes even more important as Stellantis reviews investments and product priorities across its range. The future of the Quadrifoglio version also remains one of the most anticipated topics among Alfa Romeo enthusiasts.