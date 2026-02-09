New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: major announcement ahead with crucial details on the future SUV

The next generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio will reach the market no earlier than 2028 after a delay from the original 2025 target. The postponement aligns with a broader revision of the model’s technical approach and signals a change of direction from early plans. The project will include combustion engines and will introduce a styling evolution closer to brand enthusiasts’ expectations.

More concrete details may emerge on May 21 when Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa will present the group’s new strategic plan during Investor Day. The presentation will outline future plans for each brand and will likely place Alfa Romeo at the center with updates not only on the new Stelvio but on the entire lineup.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio next generation targets 2028 with new strategy

Attention also covers other key models, including the future successor to Tonale expected between late 2027 and early 2028 and the next generation Giulia. For Stelvio, the event could define the launch window and clarify the technical direction of the project.

One of the most discussed topics concerns the platform. The model may adopt an evolved version of the Giorgio architecture instead of STLA Large, a choice that would shape mechanical layout and vehicle positioning. Powertrains remain under evaluation, with rumors pointing to plug-in hybrid systems alongside other combustion options.

Clear previews of the final design remain unlikely in the short term. The long distance from launch reduces the chance of full official images, although teasers or early hints about the new design language may appear. The strategic plan will more likely provide details on lineup structure, Stelvio’s flagship role and commercial strategy, including possible pricing direction.

A full picture will emerge in the coming months, yet the May 21 event marks a key step to understand Alfa Romeo’s future direction and the positioning of the next generation Stelvio within the brand’s global strategy.