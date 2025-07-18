New Alfa Romeo Stelvio launch pushed back to 2028?

Bad news for those awaiting the new generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio. According to the latest reports, the debut of the Biscione’s D-segment SUV will face a significant delay compared to initial plans. Originally scheduled for summer 2025, the second generation Stelvio will arrive approximately three years late, confirming the most pessimistic fears.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: production may not start before 2028

At Cassino, where both the new Stelvio and future Giulia will be produced, no activity is expected before June 2028. The sedan will face the same fate, although it appears the new Giulia will actually debut first, reversing the initially planned order.

The reason? As previously anticipated, both vehicles were conceived exclusively as electric versions. However, the need to also offer thermal powertrains has pushed Alfa Romeo to revise its industrial plans. This will require longer timeframes to adapt the STLA Large platform and reconvert the Italian plant’s production lines. Body modifications will also be required to accommodate internal combustion versions, which now seem destined to remain in the brand’s engine portfolio.

This could actually be the only positive news. The range won’t consist solely of electric or hybrid powertrains, but could also include traditional thermal units. This choice marks a clear strategic shift from the initial approach and aims to prevent a sales decline in a market not yet mature for full electric.

However, the situation at the Cassino plant remains delicate. Currently, production relies on Stelvio, Giulia, and Maserati Grecale, models that don’t guarantee sufficient numbers to keep the plant at full capacity. The fear is that volumes could further decrease in coming years, with serious repercussions for employment.

Unions, employees, and suppliers have already been informed of the delays, and concern is growing for the plant’s future. While awaiting new models, Alfa Romeo will seek to maintain interest in the current Stelvio and Giulia through a series of special editions. Among these, the “Luna Rossa” has already been announced, but a further restyling to carry both models through to the end of their cycle in 2028 isn’t ruled out either.