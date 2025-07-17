Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia redesigned with new front end to accommodate thermal engines

The launch of the new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will face a slight delay compared to initial plans. The SUV was scheduled for 2025 and the sedan for 2026, but the decision to introduce thermal engines (initially excluded) has led to an inevitable technical and aesthetic rethinking. This choice will profoundly influence both vehicles, which were originally conceived exclusively as electric models.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia: debut postponed to welcome thermal engines

The modifications will also affect the front end, with a redesigned aesthetic to properly integrate the cooling systems necessary for combustion engines. This represents a significant change, considering that the new Stelvio and Giulia were conceived without the need for traditional air intakes.

In a recent interview with Top Gear, Santo Ficili hinted that the range could also include thermal versions. “Quadrifoglio can be electric, why not? But it can also be internal combustion.” These words open the door to new interpretations of the future Alfa Romeo lineup.

Until recently, only hybrid versions were discussed, but now nothing can be ruled out. The idea of driving the new Stelvio and Giulia with purely thermal engines is becoming concrete again. The V6 variant should remain exclusive to Quadrifoglio versions, maintaining a sporting soul designed for the most loyal enthusiasts.

Ficili emphasized the importance of the brand’s stylistic and dynamic identity. “When you look at the car, you must immediately understand that it’s an Alfa. And for driving pleasure, the right balance between engine, steering, suspension, and exhaust will be fundamental.” He added: “We must retain customers who are in love with Alfa Romeo, there’s a long tail due to tradition, racing, glory, and the products we’ve created in the past.”

From this perspective, the new Junior model will play a key role in renewing the range. “Junior is the right model to satisfy younger customers. A bridge between new customers and longtime Alfisti,” Ficili explained. Regarding collaborations, he didn’t close the door to new synergies with Maserati for special projects. “If I could seek synergies with Maserati too, we could certainly imagine creating products like the 33 Stradale. We’ve had the 8C, 6C, 4C. For us, from this standpoint, it’s easy because I can look to Alfa Romeo’s past.”